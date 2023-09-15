













The trailer showed that like the original we will have a parallel story to the events of Resident Evil 4. Obviously there will be changes with respect to the original, which makes us very excited. Since there are indications that Ada could be infected from Raccoon City.

Regarding its addition to Mercenaries mode, not much was said. It was simply confirmed that he will arrive soon along with Albert Wesker. Those who played the original will remember that they were both a part of that mode. We’ll see how they behave in the remake version.

Separate WaysAda Wong and Albert Wesker in Mercenaries will arrive in Resident Evil 4 Remake this September 21. It was not announced if their addition will be at a cost or if they will be added for free for players. We will have to be attentive.

What other announcement was there about Resident Evil 4 Remake?

Another announcement related to Resident Evil 4 Remake was the gameplay of its version for PSVR 2. Apparently it will share a lot of its DNA with the VR version of Village. With players being able to use two weapons at the same time.

At the moment this version of the acclaimed remake does not have an exact release date. However, the trailer announced that we can expect it for the winter of this year. So those who want to experience it like this will not have to wait long.

