Digital Foundry has released a new video analysis stating that the patch 1.004 Of Resident Evil 4 Remake has substantially improved the console versions for PS5, PS4 and Xbox Series X|S.

In the video, the tech enthusiasts claim that the update that introduced Expendables has fixed several problems on all platforms. For example on PS5 the problems with the effect of have been fixed lens distortion and fixed other flaws that affected the overall image quality. Other fixes include replacing low-resolution reflections with cubemaps or ray-traced reflections depending on the circumstances

On Xbox Series X|S, on the other hand, compared to launch, visual quality has now deteriorated slightly, due to less effective anti-aliasing. On the other hand, however, the performances benefited, with a average gain of about 5 – 10 fps compared to the day one version. In particular, now the Performance mode is granita at 60 fps, while with that resolution it settles close to 60 fps, dropping to around 50 fps during combat or the heaviest areas to manage. On PS5, on the other hand, from this point of view there do not seem to have been any substantial changes.

Furthermore, the problem of the dead zone of the analog sticks has been resolved on the green cross consoles, making the commands more responsive. Digital Foundry has also analyzed the Expendables mode and in their opinion the performance and image quality is basically identical to that of the main game.