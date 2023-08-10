When it comes to titles that have moved generations of players, every slightest flicker of information, however veiled, comes to light: this is the case with Resident Evil 4specifically the current and successful remake for modern consoles, which seems to have a DLC according to the clues found so far.

The players initially thought about Separate Waysgame section present in the original version of the title, Capcom, however, hushed it up. It is now the same Capcom that has recently updated the achievements section on the Steam platformentering well eight new entries to the list, a number to be reckoned with that could allude to a whole new section of the game.

However the adventure of Leon and Ashley at the end of the title it does not seem to follow up on a DLC for which the data found, however smoky, can also make us think of new targets in Mercenaries mode or it could actually be a short prequel to the game facts. These are all speculations that have begun to rage on the net given that, as we know, Resident Evil 4 remakes it was in no uncertain terms an international success and players can’t wait to get their hands on new material on the game, even if it were just a little extra adventure of a few tens of minutes.