Inside the Resident Evil 4 Remake free demo there is a secret mode called Mad Chainsaw which raises the difficulty level of this trial version quite a bit. Previously the method to unlock it was supposed to be completely random, which was also a bit frustrating, but now it turns out that it can be activated simply by using a trick.

As reported by IGN, to do this, simply enter the codes below from the main menu depending on your platform:

PS5 and PS4

While holding L1 + R1, press Up, Down, Left, Right, Square, Triangle, Circle, X, X

Xbox Series X

While holding LB + RB, press Up, Left, Right, X, Y, B, A, A

pc

According to some tests on the net, the combination is the same using a controller. From the keyboard instead, while holding down Space + Shift press W, A, S, D, R, Tab, C, F, F.

Previously, the only known method of unlocking the Resident Evil 4 Remake demo’s Mad Chainsaw mode was to rely on luck. In fact, without using cheats, it is necessary to restart the game over and over again until the game itself offers you the possibility of activating this option.

In this mode the enemies are much stronger and positioned differently. Furthermore, there are no checkpoints, so in case of death it will be necessary to start the game over. Given the high difficulty, we suggest you unlock the very useful TMP machine gun, a secret weapon of the demo that can only be unlocked by meeting certain conditions.