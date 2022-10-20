Resident Evil 4 Remake will have two special editions in addition to the Standard with the Deluxe and Collector’s Editionof which we see all contents provided in addition to the possibility of being able to carry out thefree upgrade from PS4 to PS5 version.
The presence of a PS4 version had already been confirmed, so it is not a surprise, while the different editions were shown for the first time.
The Standard version obviously contains the game in the classic package, it seems particular additions to report, while the other two editions stand out for a considerable amount of bonus content.
Resident Evil 4 Remake Deluxe Edition:
- The Resident Evil 4 Remake game
- Casual Costume
- Romantic Costume
- Hero costume
- Costume Villain
- Two exclusive graphic filters linked respectively to the Hero and Villain costumes that change the overall look of the game
- Sentinel Nine deluxe pistol
- Shotgun deluxe Skull Shaker
- Treasure Map DLC, which increases the number of treasures
- Accessory Sports sunglasses
- Original soundtrack interchangeable with the new one
Let’s now see the rich edition from the collectors.
Here are the contents of Resident Evil 4 Remake Collector’s Edition:
- A copy of the game
- Cover steelbook
- Deluxe Edition Contents
- Statuette of Leon S. Kennedy
- Digital soundtrack
- Official artbook
- Poster
- Maxi-box containing everything
By pre-ordering the Deluxe or Collector’s Edition, you also get the “Golden Briefcase” or “Classic” in-game bonuses and Pistol Charm with Bullet Pack or Green Grass. Also note the fact that the upgrade from PS4 to PS5 version of Resident Evil 4 Remake will be free.
