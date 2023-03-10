During the recent Capcom Showcase it was confirmed that Resident Evil 4 Remake will have a demo This will be known as the Chainsaw Demo and will let players try out the initial section of the village. It will also be available on PS4, PS5, PC and Xbox Series X / S.

One of the particularities of the demo is that it does not have a time limit. Let’s remember that those of Resident Evil 2 Remake and Village could only be enjoyed for thirty minutes or an hour. Now the players will be able to face the won as many times as they want between now and the release of the title.

As those who played the original will remember, this section appears in the early moments of Leon’s journey. So it serves as a kind of introduction to the exciting matchups in the rest of the game. With enemies more intelligent than a zombie, capable of using tools and organizing to kill the player. Not to mention that it will surely show us several of the novelties of this reimagining.

Resident Evil 4 Remake It comes out on March 24 for PS4, PS5, PC and Xbox Series X/S. Those who download the demo will have two whole weeks to decide whether or not to buy this remaster. Although we must admit that it looks very promising. Are you going to download the Chainsaw Demo?

