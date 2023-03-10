Capcom has officially released the Chainsaw Demo of Resident Evil 4 Remake: the portion of the game, concentrated in the part dedicated to the village, is now playable waiting for the full title to arrive on March 24th. The announcement came during the event dedicated to the game, announced in turn by Capcom a few days ago.

We already knew that the demo would come out, as was announced some time ago with the new trailerand finally now we can access this demo version.

Resident Evil 4 Remake resumes the story of Leon, after the events of Raccoon City, now grappling with a new mission: to save the daughter of the President of the United States of America.

Recall that the original game revolutionized the brand, bringing the camera behind the protagonist’s back (as seen in the first two remakes) and proposing new more action dynamics.

We also know that the new Resident Evil 4 Remake will change something within the game: as happened with Resident Evil 2 and 3 Remakessome portions of the story have been changed to better fit the newer chapters, as well as to tell a more up-to-date storyline.

In the meantime, we remind you that there is an augmented reality prequel experience that releases some information about the kidnapping of the daughter of the President of the United States of America.