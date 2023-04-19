













Resident Evil 4 remake: Capcom’s redemption with its female characters

if you played the resident evil 4 of 2005 you will surely remember some details, we want to do a bit of memory about it because We support the slight but successful changes that Capcom made in its new installment. These were necessary and we considered them beneficial to the gaming industry in terms of general character design.

The women of Resident Evil 4

Ada Wong from original Resident Evil 4

We know that Ada Wong is an agent who has an important role. Its original design showed us a professional with unmatched flexibility and audacity.. We had several encounters with her and she saved us from her on more than one occasion. Also, the help she gave of her was always helpful and she demonstrated an impressive skill level.

Source: Capcom

Ada Wong is fascinating, but unlike other agents—like Helena Harper—her clothing was a real abuse of the players’ worldview. We mean that it was a proposal that was not very functional and completely unrealistic.

Of course, a video game only responds to the fiction proposed within it, and it is not that absolute submission to the reality of our world is required.

Nevertheless, resident is characterized by being a delivery quite attached to real constructs, as are the weapons and the movements of the characters. Let’s remember that the time we recharge is an important aspect while we play. We even feel it when Leon slows down from being hurt.

This is why Ada Wong’s outfit just doesn’t work, it was evident that it had a different purpose than to maintain the verisimilitude of the game. And that it was the irrational sexualization of a woman for the sole purpose of the enjoyment of her audience, even destroying the cohesion of such a well-kept world. Which was pretty unfortunate.

In it resident evil 4 In the original, Ada Wong has a dress with a thigh-high slit, as well as a bare back and sky-high heels, so Capcom sent her to a village full of zombies with rain and explosions.

Source: Capcom

While it is true that women could run and jump in such clothing in some circumstances -which, of course, would be uncomfortable-, ada had to do

Much more than that, he jumped from one wall to another and used a grappling hook on top of it. It’s simply impossible that he could move the way his design intended. Even the pirouettes he performed would be more difficult with the skirt cinched at her hips.

However, the remake offers much more realistic clothing, and behold the great skill of Capcom. Despite Ada’s redesign, the agent maintains an evident sensuality and undeniable flirtation alive.

It is not the intention to deny her body, nor her sensuality. The important thing is to balance it as the essence of the character, without making it a mere consumer product, without limiting it to responding exactly to the ideological construct that we have been taught, for generations, This is how a sensual woman should look.

Source: Capcom

Ada Wong stays cool, but in a complex way. Capcom shows us that there are ways to expose their characters with more diverse, real and respectful proposals.

Capcom revealed that the video game industry doesn’t need to expose embodiments the way it has been doing for generations.

Ashley Graham from original Resident Evil 4

The second important woman is Ashley Graham, the president’s daughter whom our protagonist, Leon S. Kennedy had to rescue. In the original delivery, Ashley becomes an exaggerated nuisance, in addition, she wears a very short skirt and a sweater that she does not use or lose throughout the delivery, it is a purely aesthetic resource – both the sweater and the girl.

It is something terrible, because in addition to being a burden, can be harassed by Leon. One of the examples is that sometimes he can look up her skirt while she is just trying to shield the view of her underwear.

They are acts that although they seem irrelevant for being from a video game, they are actually not as funny as they seem. In principle, they generate more resentment towards women – losing Ashley when she did not put up any resistance, generated conflicts. In addition to the fact that she again shows that she can be controlled and violated by being completely vulnerable.

Ashley, with all her reified essence, proposed a new trophy.

On the other hand, the new version of Ashley is much more awake and her dress is very cute. She still has her checkered skirt, but now she has transparent purple tights that achieve a very chic contrast. In addition, I take it out of her, which now she does use, it gives her a perfect youthful air. Ashley is still an attractive girl in all her content, even more so, because now she manages to do a little more for herself.

He is a little more independent and is not a burden.

Source: Capcom

However, It is not about not designing sensual women in video game installments. Clearly Capcom did it in a very dignified way and if they did it now, they could have done it before, that’s undeniable.

The point here is that we are not talking about women’s bodies in comparison/contrast to Ashley’s or Ada’s, nor about a supposed desire to be accepted by people who enjoy the old imposed models of girls, it is simply highlighting the notes of hypersexualization that lead to a reification that leads, even though they do not notice it, to generate and maintain the violence suffered by women in the world.

We sympathize with Ada and Ashley as they suffer from the archetypes they have historically stigmatized, oppressed and martyred women in society. And that, of course, not only generate violent ideologies for girls but also for men, because we are immersed in a system of contrasts, duties and assumptions.

And although they could say that reality is not confused with video games, we must take into account that the archetypes they generate, and what they imply in their deliveries —such as possession, harassment, supposed vulnerability or seduction— permeate the treatment that women receive from outside, who are flesh and blood. Besides, to some degree, it is inevitable that the population will equate these women with the girls in video games and implant their roles on them.

Ultimately, Video games are products that reflect and respond to the needs of society. We all know. They are fictional narratives that arise from and for a context. This became even more evident just now that we can see how Capcom decided to make changes.

Source: Capcom

The archetypes of women in Resident Evil 4

Don’t you think that the archetypes have been inherited and are maintained thanks to the different narratives? Let’s remember that Ada is the complete opposite of Ashley. The girl who needs to be saved is “useless” and also she is the “pure” girl, while Ada is more aggressive and seductive. And this aligns with the archetypes that the world conceives as the only possibilities of women.. Although the game does not propose them as a determining ideology, of course they helps reinforce and maintain these ideas.

Considering that, since the classical era, there are constructs of the sensual, manipulative and lying woman that is represented in the “brown” woman, while the “white” woman will have the characteristics of purity and the need for protection. Precisely, the premium female characters from the stories that continue to permeate current narratives.

Source: Capcom

The above exposes precisely the two desirable roles for the population. Dual proposals that do not allow for nuances. They are rigid structures that do not compare, in turn, with some of the constructs of the other male protagonists.

However, this article will not be a recount of them, since we only wanted to support and show why Capcom decided to make a change – necessary – in its 2023 installment.

