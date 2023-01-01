In an end-of-year interview with game makers published by the Japanese magazine Famitsu, Capcom’s Yoshiaki Hirabayashiwho serves as a producer for the remake of Resident Evil 4stated that the team is working hard to provide more information about the game and that it is in the “final stage” of development.

Here she is declaration which was initially translated – from the source – from Japanese to English via a translation software and then translated by us into Italian: “We are working hard to provide you with more information about Resident Evil 4 in view of its release on March 24th. The game it’s also in the final stage of improving it a bit. Please wait a little longer.”

It therefore seems that the development is going well and that the team just has to give the finishing touches to the video game. At this point, we do not believe that there will be any delays, although obviously we will not be able to confirm this until Capcom announces that the game has entered the Gold phase.

“Gold” is the term used for the version of the game that will be placed on the discs: it does not mean that the team has finished its work, since they usually use the remaining time to create D1 patches, but it does mean that the release date is certain and that copies will be distributed on time.

The Resident Evil 4 remake will be released on March 24, 2023 on Xbox, PlayStation and PC.