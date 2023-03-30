It hasn’t even been a week since Resident Evil 4 Remake has finally arrived on the shelves and it seems that the results obtained from the work of Capcom in his few days in the world are amazing; in two days the remake of Resident Evil 4 reaches 3 million sales reaching the copies sold in one year of the original version. A result certainly satisfactory that of the new remake of Capcom but somehow it was also foreseeable a small turn in the sales of the work.

Many things have changed since Resident Evil 4 was first launched; In the 2005 the number of gamers in the world was not in the least comparable to the current one and at the same time the consoles on which it was possible to play the Capcom video game were much less. Twenty years ago Resident Evil 4 was in fact available exclusively on Gamecube And Playstation 2 while instead it is now possible to play the remake on PC and old and new generation consoles.

Despite these various factors to take into account, this success should not be taken for granted; just think of the porting to PC which, as we have recently seen for The Last of Us Part 1 (here a related article of ours), it is not a success to be taken for granted. However, Resident Evil 4 Remake is proving to be a great success on all platforms showing how the Capcom saga is still as loved as when it first appeared on consoles.