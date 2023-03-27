The undisputed protagonist of Resident Evil 4 Remake it’s really her: the briefcasewhich can be customized with particular skins e some charms that will help you get a series of achievements and surprises. So here are all the secrets about this object that will bring you joy and pain.

The briefcases in Resident Evil 4 Remake are the perfect place to insert most of the objects that you will find during your chilling adventure. But not everyone knows that it is possible to change the outer shell, choosing from various colors that we can unlock during the game. Furthermore, it is possible to find very particular pendants by tackling particular mini-games, such as that of shooting range.

Follow our guide to find out how to recover the various briefcase skins and where to find the charms.

All Briefcases and Charms

We start with the standard case, the silver one, but by following the instructions below you will be able to find all the other variants.

With the pre-order it is possible to unlock a golden one with a particular very useful bonus: the possibility of finding you more pesetas .

with a particular very useful bonus: . Always with the pre-order, but of the deluxe edition you will get the briefcase Classical , with a more sober look and closer to an office briefcase but from the 70s. Thanks to this you will find much more gunpowder .

you will get the briefcase , with a more sober look and closer to an office briefcase but from the 70s. Thanks to this . The black briefcase you can find it at the Merchant for the modest price of eight joints , so you should put them aside. Thanks to this new style you will no longer have problems resources because you’ll find them galore.

If you want a bolder style, go for the red leather briefcase to impress your ganados friends. When you have equipped it you will find many red herbs. You can get it by spending well twelve spinels from my dear friend Merchant.

You can change the briefcase style in the section Customize of the typewriter. The same goes for equipping charms.

Speaking of charms, these cute items will provide you with very special bonuses once you get them. Each of them will have a particular effect on the resources and items you find.

Charms available with pre-order they are the ones that depict the bullets for the gun and the green grass, which respectively will make you find 30% more bullets and 15% more green grasses.

they are the ones that depict the bullets for the gun and the green grass, which respectively will make you find 30% more bullets and 15% more green grasses. The Legendary Charms , like most of the charms, you can get them using the coins that you can also earn at the shooting range. The teddy bear charm will make you use less gunpowder while crafting, that called strikers it will make you run faster.

, like most of the charms, you can get them using the coins that you can also earn at the shooting range. The teddy bear charm will make you use less gunpowder while crafting, that called strikers it will make you run faster. The Epic Charms there are four of them : the one dedicated to Ashley Graham , which will look like 2005’s Resident Evil 4, will give you 50% more healing when using green grass; with the emblem of the Illuminados you will do 20% more melee damage; the pendant of Merchant it will save you when you choose to upgrade weapons; finally, the one with the rhinoceros insect you will increase the value of an item by 100% when you sell it.

: the one dedicated to , which will look like 2005’s Resident Evil 4, will give you 50% more healing when using green grass; with you will do 20% more melee damage; the pendant of it will save you when you choose to upgrade weapons; finally, the one with you will increase the value of an item by 100% when you sell it. THE rare charms they are eight : that of Ada Wong it will save you 30% of the cost of repairing weapons; The Black Bass it will restore you to 100% health when you find these cute fish; The Chicken provides an additional 10% health recovery boost for green herbs; the pendant JJ it will save you 40% of the resources used; the one dedicated to Leon with the Pistol it will save you 30% of costs when you repair your knife; Leon with Rocket Launcher will make you buy this weapon with a 20% discount; with Leon with Rifle you will get 40% more pesetas when you sell shells; the pendant dedicated to that handsome man of Louis Sera it will give you 20% more when you sell a weapon.

: that of it will save you 30% of the cost of repairing weapons; The it will restore you to 100% health when you find these cute fish; The provides an additional 10% health recovery boost for green herbs; the pendant it will save you 40% of the resources used; the one dedicated to it will save you 30% of costs when you repair your knife; will make you buy this weapon with a 20% discount; with you will get 40% more pesetas when you sell shells; the pendant dedicated to that handsome man of it will give you 20% more when you sell a weapon. The common charms are sixteen but only some are really worth it. Among the most effective are the Chief Zealot which provides a 10% increase in health recovery with green herbs; Don Esteban will give you 15% more shotgun shells; Sister Bella gives you 20% extra ammo for the magnum; finally, with isabel you will have 30% more health with vipers.

