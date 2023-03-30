The remake of Resident Evil 4 is undergoing a bombardment of negative reviews on Metacritics. None of the versions of the game are excluded: PC, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 and PS5.

THE reasons? It seems that many are not satisfied with the remake and consider the original better. According to many of the negative reviews, which gave the game 0 and 1, Capcom made changes that weren’t necessary, such as the wear of the knife or the new costumes of some characters.

All releases of Resident Evil 4 are receiving a bombardment of negative reviews

It must be said that the situation is quite strange. Meanwhile, there is a certain balance in the number of negative reviews for each platform (just over 300 each), so as to suggest an organized group or someone who wanted to lower the game’s average user using bots.

Furthermore, if the negative user reviews were sincere, discontent would also manifest itself on a platform like Steamwhere instead Resident Evil 4 can count on 97% of positive reviews of the 23,444 written by users.

In short, it just doesn’t add up, even if we consider the reviews that complain about the game’s technical problems, perhaps a little more founded than the others.

The result is that such situations inevitably end up undermining the credibility of average users, who appear too manipulable, at least on Metacritic. In some cases the reactions of the users are more than justified, as in that of the PC version of The Last of Us Part 1, which is in a pitiful state.

For the rest, if you want more information, read our review of Resident Evil 4.