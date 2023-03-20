To advertise a game you need to invent anything, even an advertisement in a style decidedly far from what it is Resident Evil 4 Remake: for this Capcom has created a spot of about 1 minute in pure style Studio Ghibli.

With bright colors and a very delicate and light cartoon style, the scene you can see is absurd: let’s see in fact Leon S. Kennedyalways with a gun pointed but with a decidedly evident smile, approach the first villagers in the initial village.

The scene shows how these villagers, despite having obvious red eyes, have a very little scary style: on the contrary, however, they will prove fatal for our Leon, who will be killed – so to speak, given the final scene – by an ax on the head.

The video you can see at the top of the article, it came out on official channel by Capcom and it’s called Resident Evil 4 Anime PV Resident Evil Masterpiece Theater.

Among the designs, we can also see that of Ashleywhich appears at the beginning of the video, and some iconic enemies of the series, including the Chainsaw Man.

We remember that Resident Evil 4 Remake will be released on March 24, 2023 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X / S and PC, but if you are interested you can find our review immediately by following this link.