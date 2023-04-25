Resident Evil 4 Remake in addition to a new generation graphics sector, it has introduced a series of innovations and modifications. One of these concerns the unlockable bonus costumes, as new ones have been added, but on the other hand some have been removed, such as the pop star one from Ashley Graham which we can review in PeachMilky cosplay.

In the Resident Evil 4 universe, Ashley Graham is the daughter of the President of the United States of America. In the role of Leon S. Kennedy, players venture into an inhospitable village located in a remote area of ​​Spain, where the girl is a prisoner after being kidnapped by the mysterious Los Illuminados sect.

The PeachMilky cosplay below sports the white pop star costume that is part of the Special 1 set from the original 2005 Resident Evil 4, which was unlocked by completing the game at least once. In the Remake released a month ago this costume is not available, except through mods for PC, and it is not clear why Capcom has decided not to include it. It goes without saying that it fits PeachMilky perfectly, given that we are talking about the official body model of Resident Evil 4 Remake, i.e. the Ashley of the game was created using the shapes of the cosplayer as a base (while the face is based on that of Ella Freya).

