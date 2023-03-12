The first physical copies Of Resident Evil 4 Remake they appear to be already around the market, with some shops appearing to have broken day one with an advance very substantial, given that the game is expected on March 24, which can lead to an extended spoiler alert.

It’s unclear how that happened, but several sources report that the first copies of Resident Evil 4 Remake are already in owned by some usersalmost two weeks before its official launch.

Resident Evil 4, photo of some pre-distributed physical copies, posted by Exputer

It’s not something that happens often with such an advance, but this carries a greater risk of advances spread online.

As a result, various images and gameplay footage taken from these pre-released copies are emerging on social networks and discussion forums, which can obviously lead to a large amount of spoilers. Considering that all other users will have to wait another 12 days before they can regularly get their hands on their copy of Resident Evil 4, the period of potential exposure to spoilers is enormous.

As reported by various sources, videos and images are being published in these hours on Twitter, TikTok, Instagram and more, and considering the difficulty in intercepting them all, it is unlikely that Capcom will be able to prevent the spread of advances, so it is a question of trying to prevent them by the users themselves.

In the meantime, the Resident Evil 4 Chainsaw Demo was recently released on all platforms, and you can get to know it better in our dedicated dedicated.