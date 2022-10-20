In the framework of Resident Evil Showcase, Capcom gave several announcements around the remake of Resident Evil 4 in which the release date of this title is involved, which is for March 24 on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X | S and PC through Steam.

Resident Evil 4 producer Yoshiaki Hirabayashi showed off the first video of the game in action with a bit of the adventure that awaits you.. A new story trailer has also been released foreshadowing the surprises that await new players and old fans alike.

We had the opportunity to see the first images of Leon S. Kennedy with the Ganados, showing that the development team is very respectful of the original version, taking advantage of new technologies to make the title look much more modern.

Source: Capcom

It was possible to appreciate the way the Ganados attack and chase Leon. There are several tweaks to the combat mechanics that make the gaming experience feel much fresher and take advantage of the goodness of the new consoles as it should. Even the icing on the cake comes when our hero parries an attack with a pistol.

When does Resident Evil 4 come out?

Resident Evil 4 will be out on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X | S and PC on March 24. At the rate we’re going, time is going to pass quickly and we’ll be playing this title in no time.

On the other hand, it is worth noting that the PS4 version can be upgraded to PS5 at no additional costso it’s a very worthy offer for many gamers who probably haven’t embraced the new consoles yet.

Also coming is the “Deluxe Edition” which includes additional in-game content such as costumes, weapons, a treasure map and much more. Those who pre-order the Standard Edition will receive in-game rewards such as the “Attaché Case: Gold” and the “Special Charm: Pistol Ammo”, while Deluxe Edition pre-purchases also include the “Attaché Case: Classic” and “Special Amulet: Green Grass”. These customization items offer specific in-game abilities when equipped.

