Patrizio was not yet born when Super Nintendo and Super Mario Bros entered the house. A few years later, the Play Station also arrived with him, and it was a completely different story. He was 4 years old when he could barely hold the controller in his hands, but he never let go, learning to play all genres. Passionate about rap music, fantasy films, and with a past as a writer, he unquestionably prefers role-playing games, strongly fond of the Kingdom Hearts series of which he keeps the entire collection, spin-offs included.