In the act of reviving a video game classic like Resident Evil 4 insiders are aware that they have to face a tough challenge: to respect the past and, as far as possible, improve it with modern techniques.

Resident Evil 4 Remake has actually brought a breath of fresh air: it has removed the quick-time events and modified other aspects of the gameplay that have made the title even more enjoyable, but not everybody changes have satisfied the fans.

Ada Wongone of the main characters of the adventure, was voiced by a different actress compared to what happened in the original title: Lily Gao.

The actress, who also played Ada in the film Resident Evil: Welcome to Racoon City, was inundated with insults and criticisms on all his social profiles precisely because of the quality of his interpretation.

A large slice of the public mentioned her discontent without half measures: the nastiness of these users forced Gao to disable comments on his Instagram profile.

Fortunately, there are also many fans of the series who have taken sides against the bad words written to the actress, inviting the respect for his work and for the person.

You can find the Resident Evil 4 Remake review on our site: if you are stuck in the completing some challengesInstead, you can take a look at our guides.