With a message through her social networks, Lily Gao talked about the situation that arose from Resident Evil 4. In this he began with a thank you to the directors of the remake. Since they opted for an authentic representation of this heroine of the saga. Then I continue with what made him feel the harassment of the supposed fans of the saga.

‘It’s unfortunate that with the advent of the game, came a feeling of not belonging. While criticism is to be expected, it’s not the first time an actor of color has faced racism and sexual harassment simply for participating. Inauthentic casting perpetuates an unhealthy image of the community they want to represent. It’s time to stop the exploitation of the mysterious and sexualized Asian woman. Instead we must make space to honor all kinds of Asian women. My Ada is a survivor. She is kind, fair, smart and funny. She is unpredictable, resilient and absolutely not a stereotype.‘.

Harassment arising from your participation in resident evil 4 made the actress close her social networks. She however returned momentarily to share this message. Let’s hope the people who were attacking her stop their acts as no one deserves this treatment.

Why was the Resident Evil 4 Remake actress criticized?

Among the complaints of the ‘fans’ of Resident Evil 4 Remake there is the interpretation of Ada. Many started to say that they didn’t like Lily Gao’s voice and that she read her lines without much feeling. In addition to criticizing that her appearance was changed and she left behind her iconic red dress in favor of a more tactical and covered outfit.

Source: Capcom

There were also complaints that Ada wasn’t ‘sexy’ enough and no longer needed Leon’s help. Even some reviews from the public on this title claimed that it had become a game with a high progressive content. Unfortunately, Lily Gao was targeted by many people who felt entitled to offend her. Did you already know about this situation?

