Resident Evil 4 Remake voice actor, Lily Gao, has closed her Instagram account to comments after receiving thousands of messages from players criticizing her performance as Ada Wong.

Gao – who had excitedly shared several posts talking about the role – has now deactivated replies and hidden all but one of her posts from public view after vitriolic so-called Resident Evil fans flooded her mentions.

“You ruined the remake,” wrote one commenter. “I feel like I just wasted my money by buying the deluxe edition to get this VA to dub Ada.”

“Your voice acting was horrible in the RE4 Remake,” added another. “It sounded super stiff and there was nothing seductive about it? It didn’t fit at all omfg I hope they don’t hire you as Ada’s voice actor for another game.”

“Why do they act like she personally tried to murder them?” asked one dumbfounded answer.

“I love her performance so much! I love that she’s more stoic but still subtly playful with Leon. She feels true to Ada,” he insisted. another comment. “People really gotta chill, harassing isn’t going to do any good. Both actresses did stellar jobs and gave great performances to such an iconic character.”

what’s happening with ada’s VA in resident evil 4 (2023) is beyond unacceptable. Everyone has opinions about her according to their own experience about her, but going to her about her social media about her (and even past VAs of the character) to offend her is sickening and deplorable. respect lily gao and her work. pic.twitter.com/VxByjojlME —ada wong archives. (@archiveadawong) April 2, 2023

It follows similar issues in the past, such as The Last of Us 2 developers – and specifically, voice actor Laura Bailey, who played Abby – receiving death threats.

Capcom has announced its Resident Evil 4 Remake has already sold over 3m copies in its first two days after release. It said the title was “off to a solid start”, although Capcom recently issued a warning to Resident Evil 4 Remake players to “be aware of a rare but critical progress bug”.

While the problem will “only occur under very specific circumstances”, the team said that it was working on a fix and apologized for any inconvenience.