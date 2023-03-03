ElAnalistaDeBits has published a video in which they compare Resident Evil 4 Remake and its original version. The movie allows us not only to see some gameplay of the new game, but to notice a whole series of changes introduced for this new version.

The video opens directly into the Salazar Castle. From the first moment it can be seen that there are various structural changes to the area: even if the level design is very similar, there are many tweaks that increase the visual quality of Resident Evil 4, both from a stylistic point of view and from a from a technical point of view.

We also see that the area reappears in which Leon and Ashley they are attacked by catapults: according to reports, it is practically the same as the original Resident Evil 4. It is also said that Ashley will not have a real life bar in the remake, so it will be easier to keep her healthy and continue in the game.

Also in terms of gameplay there are some new features, such as the cannon section that can now be used freely, while in the original Resident Evil 4 it only allowed you to destroy the door. In addition, Leon’s abilities have been enhanced in some situations, allowing him to use stealth to fight powerful enemies. The fight with Krauser will also have new moves, such as the parry.

In general, we can also expect areas with new enemies and new puzzles to complete. Resident Evil 4 is not a 1:1 remake of the original game with modern graphics, but a true remake, which blends tradition and novelty.

In our Resident Evil 4 Remake preview article, we explained to you that “Expectedly, Capcom’s latest Resident Evil 4 gameplay oozes quality from every pore, and only further raises our already high expectations for this remake. From what we have seen, Capcom would seem to have completely canceled the missteps made with the remake of the third chapter, and to have fielded a version that is not only fully perfected, but also considerably expanded compared to the already very remarkable base game. really so, and that this remake becomes the definitive and perfect version of one of the best chapters of this historical saga. Not much left.”