According to the discovery of Reddit user Tactical_Banter it is possible jump almost entirely the iconic clash in the village in the remake of Resident Evil 4, thus saving time, ammo and other useful resources thanks to a very cunning method. We warn you from here on you will find spoilers if you have not yet played the original title or its remake.

Right in the initial stages of the game, Leon S. Kennedy will find himself surrounded by the unfriendly villagers armed with pitchforks, hatchets and many bad intentions. Among these in particular the most dangerous is Dr. Salvador and his chainsaw. At this stage the player simply has to to survive in every possible way, by fighting, running away, or both. After a few minutes the bell of the village will ring and the inhabitants as if hypnotized will stop chasing our unfortunate protagonist, putting an end to hostilities.

Well, it is possible to do ring the bell in advance shooting her from a rooftop, so you skip the bulk of the fight. To do this, however, it seems that a sniper rifle or in any case a long-range weapon is needed and therefore this ploy can only be implemented in the New Game + mode, which allows you to restart the game with the previously obtained guns. Here is a video showing this trick in action.

Just today we published on our pages a special dedicated to Resident Evil 4 in which we talk about the main changes of the remake compared to the original.