CAPCOM has revealed the release date for the VR mode of the version PlayStation 5 of the highly acclaimed RESIDENT EVIL 4. This mode will be available starting next year December 8th in the form of a free update, and we will be able to use it thanks to the virtual reality device PlayStation VR2.

But it didn’t end here. In fact, the same day the software house will release on the PlayStation Store a demo for this game mode. Thanks to it we will not only be able to experience the initial stages of the terrifying title, but also test our skills with firearms thanks to the new feature Shooting Range.

We leave you now with a new trailer dedicated to the VR mode of RESIDENT EVIL 4wishing you a good viewing as always!

Resident Evil™ 4 VR Mode will be available on December 8, 2023 Milan (30 November 2023) – There Resident Evil™ 4 VR Mode invites all players to enter the world of survival horrorDecember 8, 2023. Step into the shoes of Leon S. Kennedy and experience his action-packed journey up close with PlayStation®VR2. This new and immersive way to experience the award-winning title will be available as free downloadable content for all owners of Resident Evil™ 4 for PlayStation®5. A free demo for Resident Evil 4 VR Mode will arrive on the PlayStation™ Store on the same day. There Resident Evil 4 VR Mode Gameplay Demo offers a 360° look at the initial part of the game and new features, including the shooting range, where players can experiment with weapons and get comfortable with the realistic controls. There Resident Evil 4 VR Mode supports the entire main campaign and offers an additional level of immersion in the harrowing rescue mission of Leon S. Kennedy. The experience allows players to discover the terrifying world directly through Leon’s eyes and immerse themselves in their surroundings thanks to the 4K HDR display of PlayStation VR2. There Resident Evil 4 VR Mode It further enhances the atmosphere with 3D audio that allows players to perceive threats lurking around every corner. In addition to grounding players in this hostile environment, the Resident Evil 4 VR Mode Increase realism thanks to PlayStation VR2 Sense™ technology. Intuitive controls offer new ways to interact with the world. Weapons can be wielded with natural movements, including unique gestures to reload specific firearms, such as pistols, shotguns, and shotguns. This also extends to the knife action for close quarters combat. There Resident Evil 4 VR Mode also features a Shooting Range mode that provides a training ground to help players hone their combat skills by testing each weapon’s aiming, firing and reloading mechanics. Resident Evil 4 is available today for PlayStation 5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam. The title will also debut on iPhone 15 Pro and all iPads and Macs with M1 chips or later on December 20, 2023.

Source: CAPCOM via PLAION

