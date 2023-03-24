At the same time as the launch of the remake of RESIDENT EVIL 4 in shops and digital stores, CAPCOM wanted to announce to the public that the free DLC The Mercenariesa real challenge mode in the game, will be released on April 7th. Not a huge wait, just a couple of weeks!

In addition to this great news, the company wanted to release a trailer online to celebrate the launch of the game on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. You can admire it in all its glory below!

RESIDENT EVIL 4 – Launch Trailer

Source: CAPCOM Street Gematsu