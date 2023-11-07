CAPCOM announced the release date for the version Mac, iPhone And iPad of the highly acclaimed RESIDENT EVIL 4. The remake will be available on platforms Apple starting from the next one December 20thand the additional content will also be released at the same time”Separate Ways“.

Resident Evil™ 4 coming to iPhone 15 Pro, iPad and Mac on December 20, 2023 Milan (7 November 2023) – Today Capcom announced that the acclaimed Resident Evil™ 4 will arrive on the latest Apple devices on December 20, 2023. Get ready to experience the thrill of this cutting-edge survival horror title in the palm of your hand with iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The famous reimagining of the 2005 classic will also be available on iPad and Mac with M1 chip or later. Separate Ways will launch alongside the action-packed main game. This downloadable content follows Ada Wong on a secret mission that expands the adventure and features exciting new gameplay mechanics. Resident Evil™ 4 is already available for pre-order onApp Store. Players can experience a small portion of Leon S. Kennedy’s nightmarish journey with a free download to test the chilling graphics and frightening performance on Apple devices before accessing the full game with a one-time purchase. Resident Evil™ 4 includes support for universal purchase and cross-progression between iPhone, iPad and Mac, allowing players to enjoy the game at home or on the go and continue saving games across all devices. The intense survival horror gameplay of Resident Evil™ 4 can be enjoyed on Apple devices with a variety of compatible controllers. The game also includes keyboard and mouse support for Mac and customizable touch controls to play comfortably on iPhone and iPad. Resident Evil 4can be used on Apple devices thanks to Capcom’s RE ENGINE and Apple silicon, including the A17 Pro chip in the iPhone 15 Pro models and Macs with M series chips, such as the new MacBook Pro with the M3 chip family and the iMac supercharged with M3. Resident Evil 4 supports powerful features like MetalFX Upscaling to deliver impressive performance and incredibly responsive gameplay on iPhone, iPad and Mac. Resident Evil™ Villagethe award-winning eighth installment of the iconic franchise, and its Winters’ Expansion they are now also available on iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max and all iPads with M1 chip or later.

Source: CAPCOM