CAPCOM announced that a remake version of the RESIDENT EVIL 4 Compatible with Playstation VR2the new headset for Playstation 5 available worldwide right from today.

The VR mode will be distributed as free DLC to anyone who owns a physical or digital copy of the remake of RESIDENT EVIL 4whose release is scheduled for the next March 24th on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

More details on the mode will be released soon.

Source: CAPCOM Street Gematsu