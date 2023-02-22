CAPCOM announced that a remake version of the RESIDENT EVIL 4 Compatible with Playstation VR2the new headset for Playstation 5 available worldwide right from today.
The VR mode will be distributed as free DLC to anyone who owns a physical or digital copy of the remake of RESIDENT EVIL 4whose release is scheduled for the next March 24th on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and PC.
More details on the mode will be released soon.
Source: CAPCOM Street Gematsu
#RESIDENT #EVIL #VR2 #mode #arrive #free #DLC
Leave a Reply