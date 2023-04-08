Many gamers are not liking the microtransactions Of Resident Evil 4 added in digital stores along with the free DLC with the Mercenaries mode considered far too expensive and rapacious.

The problem emerged in the past few hours, after the launch of the DLC that added new content to the game.

What would be the problem of Resident Evil 4 microtransactions? Meanwhile their existence, furthermore the fact that they are linked to the enhancement of weapons. We’re actually talking about “Special Weapon Mod Tickets”, which vary in price depending on whether you choose to buy them individually or as a bundle.

Resident Evil 4 microtransactions

A single ticket costs €2.99, a bundle with three tickets €6.99 and one with five €9.99. Naturally many were not happy with the addition and to whom pointed out that microtransactions are completely optional, was highlighted on Reddit that Capcom launched added microtransactions only after having collected the positive reviews for the base game.

Others have also pointed out that it is in principle wrong to implement microtransactions in a title for single player like Resident Evil 4. What’s the point of paying extra money basically not to play? Some consider them to be paid cheats, as one Reddit user wrote: “We used to have cheat codes. Now we still have them, but they’re not free anymore.”