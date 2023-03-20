The first episode of Leon and the Mysterious Villagea series of animated shorts produced by Nippon Animation which aims to promote the remake of RESIDENT EVIL 4title outgoing from this March 24th on Playstation 5, Playstation 4, Xbox Series X|SAnd pc through Steam.

The production style of this short is really curious, which is very reminiscent of an episode of the famous and historic anime series Heidi.

What do you think of its particular creation? Let us know in the comments!

Source: CAPCOM via Gematsu