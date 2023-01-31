Resident Evil 4 it ended up on cover of the new number Game Informerwith lots of trailer of the coverage: the American newspaper has tried the awaited remake by Capcom, dedicating a twelve-page article to it that subscribers will be able to read in digital format starting today.

After the images of the Castle of Salazar published a few days ago, Resident Evil 4 therefore returns to be discussed for a coverage which promises to be really interesting, the result of a trip to Osaka that brought the editors of Game Informer directly to the offices of the development team.

“We visited Capcom’s headquarters in Osaka, Japan to play Resident Evil 4 first and fifth installments and chat with the game’s principal designers, including directors Yasuhiro Ampo and Kazunori Kadoi, who previously directed the remake of Resident Evil 2,” reads the preview.

Resident Evil 4 on the cover of the new issue of Game Informer

“You’ll have the opportunity to consult a twelve-page in-depth study in which we will share new details on the introductory sections, we will shed light on the gameplay related to Ashley’s character and on a couple of new features, also providing our impressions on the sections related to the church, the cemetery and at home.”

The release date of Resident Evil 4 is set for March 24 in the PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One versions.