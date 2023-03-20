We are officially in the launch week for the remake of resident Evil 4, which has impacted the specialized press that has already played it, as well as the fans who tried the official demo. Facing this output, a lot of promotion has been done in commercials and more, and something that attracts a lot of attention is the adaptation to anime format.

own Capcom has released us the first episode of Resident Evil Masterpiece Theater, series that adapts the events of the game with a peculiar animation style, since it is very similar to that of Heidi. Something curious is that despite the situation with the pests, you can see a Lion quite happy, even the villagers don’t look scary.

Here you can see it:

From what you can see, the anime will have more chapters of this type, the total number has not yet been mentioned, nor the periodicity of them, but it could be in the time that Capcom decide to promote the game, something for marketing purposes. What is most striking is the contrast with the original story, one that is more serious.

Remember that Resident Evil 4 Remake the March 24 on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: Capcom

Editor’s note: It is an anime that looks very curious, even the dogs are happy to have the parasite in their body. For his part, Leon seems unconcerned about the situation, the truth is very funny.