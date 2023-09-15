CAPCOM has announced some very important news on additional content and VR Mode RESIDENT EVIL 4. The software house has revealed that the DLC “Separate paths” which will allow us to take on the role of Ada Wong it will be available next time 21 September. A free update for the will be released on the same day Mercenaries mode which he will introduce both Ada and Albert Wesker as playable characters.

But it didn’t end here. The company has in fact revealed that the VR mode of the fourth chapter will be released over the winter on PlayStation VR2.

Despite the news on DLC and Mercenaries Mode at the moment have only been confirmed for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 it is very likely that they also concern versions Xbox And PC of the game. While waiting for further information we release you with a trailer dedicated to the new features arriving in RESIDENT EVIL 4. Good vision!

Source: CAPCOM