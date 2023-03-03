Yesterday a major embargo expired on Resident Evil 4and so new ones appeared online gameplay videos And Images related to the expected remake of Capcom survival horror, out March 24 on PC, PS5, PS4 and Xbox Series X|S.

As you know, we previewed Resident Evil 4 and found it notable improvements both on a technical and artistic level and on that of gameplay, with the introduction of new enemies and extra mechanics compared to the original.

The gameplay sequences show Leon grappling with some enemies, both human and non-human, during the Resident Evil 4 campaign. As you can see, there are several differences, greater dynamism and the almost total disappearance of the quick time events that instead strongly characterized the 2005 version.

At the moment, however, it is not yet possible to know exactly what we will find in the remake from the point of view of content: a fundamental verification, after what happened with the remake of Resident Evil 3.