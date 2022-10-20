During RESIDENT EVIL Showcase aired tonight, CAPCOM showed a new gameplay video for the highly anticipated remake of RESIDENT EVIL 4 coming up on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 4 and PC the next March 24, 2023.

In this new video we were able to attend a gameplay session that shows us cutscenes made with the graphic engine, exploratory and combat phases perfectly in line with the recent remakes of RE 2 and 3, as well as with the latest episode, Village.

It is confirmed that the PS4 version can be upgraded for free to the PS5 version and the version is announced Deluxe and the Collector’s Edition with the statue of Leon and other special content (such as artbook and soundtrack). Pre-orders are available starting today.

Below is the new gameplay video, followed by the new cinematic trailer.

RESIDENT EVIL 4 Gameplay

Story Trailer

Source: CAPCOM