Finally Capcom launched the Mercenaries mode For Resident Evil 4called Resident Evil 4 – The Mercenaries, that is available in the form of free DLC for all platforms on which the base game was released: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

The Mercenaries mode comes from the original Resident Evil 4 and sees the player engaged in countering hordes of increasingly strong and numerous enemies. The goal is to try to do better and better to climb the global rankings.

In fact, the official description speaks of “Challenge the time and position yourself at the top of the charts!” to then explain: “Already seen in the original Resident Evil 4, The Mercenaries mode returns! Will you have the courage to fight for survival in this crazy challenge against an increasingly fierce horde of enemies? The characters, both old and new they will be able to use Mayhem Modea set of unique abilities that add new levels of strategic and tactical depth never seen before in The Mercenaries mode!”

Finally, it is specified that The Mercenaries has undergone a process similar to that of the base game, namely that the mode has been “revisited to offer frenetic action combat!”

If you own the remake of Resident Evil 4 you just have to go and download it and play it.