According to an anecdote told by Nick Apostolides, the American voice actor of Leon S. Kennedy in Resident Evil 4 RemakeCapcom was about to remove the iconic from the makeover bingo joke which the protagonist recites at the end of the intense battle in the village “But where are they going? Al bingo” (“Where’s everyone going? Bingo?”, in the English version) for replace it with an alternative.

Just to give some context, in the section in question Leon finds himself fighting alone in a village surrounded by a practically infinite number of enemies, including a particularly tough one armed with a chainsaw. Ammunition is scarce and therefore the situation quickly becomes critical for the player. Fortunately at one point a bell starts ringing and the villagers, as if hypnotized by its sound, stop attacking Leon and leave. Confused by the situation, our protagonist recites precisely: “But where are they going? To bingo?”. Soon after, the game logo appears.

As explained in our review, the remake of Resident Evil 4 is not simply a graphic remake of the original title released in 2005, with the developers of Capcom adding new elements and modifying others. Among these also the film script and the lines recited by the characters.

According to the words of Apostolides, Capcom was considering whether to keep the bingo phrase or replace it with a new one.

“A lot of those lines of dialogue — the classic ones — were among those to be recorded to keep in the remake or to use as alternatives,” Apostolides said. “That’s just the way recording goes, you get a lot of variety and see what fits best with the final product. Until I played the game, or until the footage started coming out for marketing, not even I knew if they had kept that joke. So I’m very glad they did, because otherwise a lot of fans would have been quite disappointed.”

The actor later claimed that the decision to keep the bingo joke was an impulsive choice by a developer, who was not at all convinced by that alternative proposed for the remake.

“They actually wrote another line in place of that. We did that a couple of times, it just didn’t feel right, and the cinematic director said, ‘You know what, let’s get into the bingo line.” And they finally put it in.”