CAPCOM has released the launch trailer for Separate Waysadditional content coming soon on RESIDENT EVIL 4 the next 21 September. As previously anticipated, this DLC will have as its protagonist Ada Wongand will allow us to live his mission in search of the most precious Amber on behalf of Albert Wesker. In addition to the firearms and knife already seen in the base game, Ada will have at her disposal a grappling hook which will prove useful not only during exploration but also in combat.

Before leaving you with the trailer I remind you that Separate Ways will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4 And PC. You must own the base game to access the additional content. Good vision!

Source: CAPCOM Street Gematsu