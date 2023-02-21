For many, resident evil 4 is one of the most memorable titles in video game history, so much so that the remake announced by Capcom it is one of the most anticipated games of 2023. However, the community is not waiting for the arrival of this installment to find new tricks and what they discovered now is certainly interesting.

It happens that 17 years later a YouTube video was found where it is possible to appreciate how it is possible to withstand the attack with the saw of Doctor Salvador, only that you must meet certain requirements for this to happen in Resident Evil 4. Is it easy? Well, it’s a matter of luck.

First of all, for Enduring the saw attack in Resident Evil 4 requires playing the remaster on PC, Xbox 360, VR, or Nintendo Switch. Then you need to have a full health bar right before the attack, which makes sense.

Source: Capcom

Be careful, this technique has not been found in the PS2 version and according to some users, this ability is due to a mechanic that was removed from the original game, but was kept in the remaster. It just so happens that during development, the saw attack wasn’t one that would instantly kill you if you had your HP bar full.

We also recommend: Capcom shows some of the changes that the Resident Evil 4 remake will have

It is necessary to highlight that the only way to survive said attack depends on the aforementioned factors.so if you try it on GameCube or, failing that, on PlayStation, then the trick will not work.

At the moment, we can only wait for the arrival of the Resident Evil 4 remake, which sounds like a promising project with the necessary adjustments to be a game that attracts the attention of fans and people outside the series.

Does this discovery excite you? Remember that you can follow all our news at Google Newyes and that you can join our community in discord.

Fountain