Resident Evil 4 is considered by many to be one of the best video games ever created. and now Resident Evil 4 is recreated in Far Cry 5. RE4 introduced fixed camera perspective, redesigned camera controls, new enemy types, and a nifty environment, pushing Resident Evil away from Raccoon City and the Spencer Mansion. The fourth installment is one of the most influential survival horror games to ever exist. Now, it looks like someone has given the town stage a new coat of paint.
One thing that has excited a lot of people over the past few months is the prospect of a Resident Evil 4 remake. Given the successful track record of all the Previous remakes of classic Resident Evil games And considering the popularity and influence of Resident Evil 4, it feels like a great decision. However, it is possible that a user gave Capcom some inspiration in terms of what the remake could look like, after he was the one responsible behind Resident Evil 4 being recreated in Far Cry 5.
Resident Evil 4 is recreated in Far Cry 5
A talented user named Mojo Swoptops has achieved recreate the village from the opening of Resident Evil 4 using the Far Cry 5 map builder. In the video that the user posted, Mojo takes viewers through the process step by step and shows how he was able to recreate the iconic environment. According to Mojo, the recreation took nearly four hours to complete, but he was able to condense it into a five-minute video.
It is surprising that they have achieved this using the Far Cry 5 map maker. Certainly, it’s more common to hear people recreate settings or environments using more accessible and popular sandbox games like Minecraft. So the fact that this was done using a map generator from a game that is almost three years old is pretty impressive. So we just have to look at how Resident Evil 4 is recreated in Far Cry 5.
