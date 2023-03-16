resident Evil is one of the most beloved video game franchises and this can only mean one thing. If users have the slightest possibility to modify the game or create content, they will do it. Forget the intro resident evil 4 LEGO version. They have to see what the community is doing after the release of the demo of RE4.

It seems that the demo of resident evil 4 It has more easter eggs than expected, and it is not enough to find the Spanish dictator Franco engraved on some coins in the game, nor the secret difficulty mode. The amazing thing is when you come across Shrek or with C.J. of GTA: San Andreasall over the town.

The possibilities are endless once you visit the page of Resident Evil 4 Remake of NexusMods You just have to click on the link, take a look and download the modification that catches your attention. By the way, if you prefer to play with C.J. instead of Leon Kennedy, you can download it hereDo you want to change the sex? No problem! I almost forgot to tell them that they can substitute the gun or the knife with a banana. The results are so hilarious that they will at least keep us busy between now and the full game is out.

Editor’s note: This made me remember that I have to download the demo on the PC.