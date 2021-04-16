The Resident Evil Showcase This Thursday we were inundated with information related to the next installment of the franchise. Fans of the greatest saga of survival horror They are waiting for what this brand new title has to offer, but Capcom surprised everyone with unexpected news.

After so many rumors, the return of Resident Evil 4, the game that originally came out in 2005 in the Nintendo gamecube. However, contrary to what everyone imagined, it will not be a simple remake, but a VR version for him. Oculus Quest 2.

Mike morishita, executive producer of Facebook, was in charge of congratulating Capcom for reaching the 25th anniversary of the franchise, but also presented the arrival of the fourth installment of resident Evil in its virtual reality version.

Resident Evil 4 changes to first person in VR

When the original game came out at the time, many complained about the drastic changes they made to the franchise. The change of perspective to third person with the camera on the shoulder of Leon S. Kennedy and the disappearance of the traditional zombies by the Ganados, frowned the frowns of the most seasoned fans of the series.

However, once they were able to play it, they discovered a title that became a gem and a true classic. Such was its success, that remakes were released for practically all the consoles that came after, so now it is not surprising to see it in virtual reality.

Thanks to Oculus Quest, we can embody the role of Lion on his mission to rescue the president’s daughter, Ashley graham. Obviously the perspective will change to third person and we will be allowed to access the menu of objects in a different way. We’ll see if it puts a necessary twist on the Resident Evil 4 experience.

All the details about its launch will be revealed at a later event, at the official video game event by Oculus.

