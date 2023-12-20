CAPCOM announces that from today RESIDENT EVIL 4 is available on App Store and is compatible with iPhone 15 Pro, as well as with all iPad hey Mac of the series M.

The title will be able to count on the function Universal Purchasewhich allows a single purchase for multiple Apple devices, as well as features Cross-Progression which allow players to transfer saves between one Apple platform and another. More details are available below.

Resident Evil™ 4 arrives on Apple devices today via Universal Purchase and Cross-Progression Enjoy Survival Horror action wherever you go with iPhone, iPad and Mac Milan (20 December 2023) – Capcom today announces the launch of Resident Evil™ 4 for the latest Apple devices. The cutting-edge survival horror title is now available for iPhone 15 Pro models and all iPads and Macs with M-series chips. The revamped classic runs natively on Apple silicon and uses advanced features like MetalFX Upscaling to deliver stunning graphics extraordinary and impressive performance. Apple users can experience a part of Resident Evil 4 with a free download before accessing the full campaign with a single purchase. Resident Evil 4 also debuts on App Store with a scary launch discount until January 17, 2024. Players who purchase the title before that date will also receive a collection of in-game items as a special bonus. These rewards include “Attaché Case: Gold,” “Attaché Case: Classic,” “Special Charm: Green Herb,” and “Special Charm: Handgun Ammo,” all items that offer unique abilities when equipped. Resident Evil 4 supports Universal Purchase, so Apple users can play on iPhone, iPad and Mac with just one purchase. The game also features the Cross-Progression feature, which allows players to transfer save data between Apple devices and continue their journey wherever they are. The intense gameplay can be enjoyed with a variety of controllers. The Mac version also includes keyboard and mouse support, while iPhone and iPad offer fully customizable touch controls. In addition to the award-winning main game, the acclaimed Separate Ways. This downloadable content follows Ada Wong on a secret mission that is intertwined with the harrowing rescue operation of Leon S. Kennedy. The adventure of the mysterious agent expands the narrative of Resident Evil 4 and takes the action to new levels with new gameplay elements that deliver an even more thrilling and fast-paced experience.

Source: CAPCOM via PLAION