Ashleythe daughter of the president of the United States that Leon is tasked with rescuing in Resident Evil 4is the protagonist of the last one cosplay by narga_lifestreamwho portrayed the character in two very different poses: fearful on the one hand, cheeky on the other.

If you have read our review of Resident Evil 4, you will know that the developers Capcom have substantially changed the figure of Ashley compared to the original version of the game, making her riper and less woody in terms of gameplay.

Aspects that Natalia tried to recreate in her photographic set, thanks to an almost perfect mix of makeup, wig and costume, all combined with a location that is well suited to the scenarios seen in the recent campaign remake.

“I felt if I wore this outfit I would be rescued by Leon Kennedy,” the Russian model jokingly wrote in her post on Instagramto share some thoughts on the re-release of Resident Evil 4 and how much I loved the original too.

If you like narga_lifestream’s works, here are some of her latest interpretations: Tifa Lockhart from Final Fantasy 7, Ciri in samurai version from The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, 2B from NieR: Automata and Pieck Finger from Attack of the Giants.