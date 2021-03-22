Less than two months after the release of Resident Evil Village and with the series’ 25th anniversary to come, Capcom keeps dropping us new details of the game almost daily. In an interview for a Japanese medium that he echoes Gamingbolt, have revealed details of the plot and the weaponry at our disposal, in addition to emphasizing that the game has deep inspiration in Resident Evil 4.

As for the gameplay, we will have many more options than in RE 7 to address the situations that the title presents us, since there will be multiple paths that branch out, which will allow us to be more stealthy or fight. For the latter we will have the possibility of covering ourselves and attacking with melee weapons, in addition to having a much wider arsenal than the previous game in the series had.

We will have a new “ally” called The Duke (a kind of peddler, as in RE 4), which will provide us with all the possible material such as weapons and improvements for them, artisan recipes, ammunition, health items, and even some secret objects of which they have not wanted to comment anything . Every time it appears, we will be safe from danger and can take a breath, even if we do not spend our coins.

The developers invite us to replay all the chapters of the saga, since it will have plot connections with many of them and we will want to remember events and characters. Some of the novelties can be tested in the demonstration that will be launched before it goes on sale. Resident Evil Village premieres May 7 for Xbox One and Xbox Series S | X.