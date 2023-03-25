Resident Evil 4 Remake is going around the world, winning over every gamer and old fan of the series, including us (if you have not yet done so, we advise you to retrieve our complete review of the title by clicking on the following link).

Capcom has done a superb job with this title, correcting it where there was some flaw and emphasizing it in its most important aspects. Among the features that have been included there is also the difficulty S +. The level of challenge of this difficulty should be very high, despite this a hardcore speedrun of about 4 hours has recently been published on the net.

From the YouTube channel, PowerPyx, we can enjoy this “feature film” during which the player tackles all 15 chapters of Resident Evil 4 Remake in just 4 hours, at an incredible speed. The video as well as showing you the quickest way to complete the game, still manages to give you a few little tricks to overcome more difficult enemies and bosses.

However, if to finish the title you do not want to follow all four hours of the video, you can still retrieve all the guides that we publish every day regarding Resident Evil 4 Remake