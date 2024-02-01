The remake of Resident Evil 4 It was one of the most important games of last year. Capcom's work was recognized worldwide, and months after its original release, the DLC of Separate Ways was available. Now, Today it was revealed that the version with all the content already included will be on sale in just a few days.

Through a new trailer, Capcom has revealed Resident Evil 4 Gold Edition. This version, like other similar packs, includes all the content that has been released for this title in one place. In addition to Leon S. Kennedy's base adventure, we can also enjoy Separate Waysas well as all the additional costumes and weapons that arrived as DLC day one at the time. As if that were not enough, the way The Mercenarieswhich was available as a free update, is already included.

will be next February 9, 2024 when Resident Evil 4 Gold Edition is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. At the moment it is unknown if this will be a completely digital release, or if a physical copy will eventually be available. Considering that the Gold Edition of Resident Evil 7 and Village If they are available in this way, it is very likely that this will happen. On related topics, Capcom confirms more remakes of Resident Evil. Likewise, fan transforms Resident Evil 2 in an FPS.

The remake of Resident Evil 4 It is one of the best games in recent years, and having all the content in one place is something that fans of the series cannot miss. The overall work on this experience is phenomenal, and I can't wait to see what's next for the series.

Via: Capcom