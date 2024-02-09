Resident Evil 4 Gold Edition is the new edition of Capcom's survival horror that is available from today, as the launch trailer published by Capcom in these hours.

This is the complete edition, which includes all the original contents plus additional ones, including in particular theSeparate Ways expansion which tells some of the background to the story starring Ada Wong.

In addition to this, there are also various additional contents including costumes, accessories, filters and two Deluxe weapons, all included within the rich package in question.