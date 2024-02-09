Resident Evil 4 Gold Edition is the new edition of Capcom's survival horror that is available from today, as the launch trailer published by Capcom in these hours.
This is the complete edition, which includes all the original contents plus additional ones, including in particular theSeparate Ways expansion which tells some of the background to the story starring Ada Wong.
In addition to this, there are also various additional contents including costumes, accessories, filters and two Deluxe weapons, all included within the rich package in question.
All additional content
All this is in addition to the contents that were distributed for free already after the launch of the original, such as the Mercenaries expansion and the VR mode for the PS5 version, compatible with PlayStation VR2.
As we have seen, Resident Evil 4 Remake is the fastest selling game in the Capcom series and this Gold Edition comes as a sort of celebration for this highly successful chapter. We would also like to remind you that the game recently also arrived on the iPhone.
#Resident #Evil #Gold #Edition #launch #trailer #reminds
Leave a Reply