Capcom has announced the next arrival of Resident Evil 4 Gold Editionor the complete edition of the remake of the fourth chapter released last year, with release date set for February 9, 2024 and a trailer of presentation.
In addition to the main game, which is the totally reworked re-release of Resident Evil 4 in the form of a remake, this Gold Edition also includes a series of additional content originally released after launch.
Among these, in particular, we note the presence of two major DLCs that expand the features of the main game.
In addition to the basic campaign, Resident Evil 4 Gold Edition therefore includes the expansion Separate Waysstarring Ada Wong and additional hours of campaign, and the additional Mercenaries mode, also already included with the complete package.
The tradition of the Gold Editions
The Gold Edition is essentially a tradition for Capcom and in particular with regards to the series in question, given that other Resident Evil chapters have also previously obtained similar treatment and always in the same ways.
Almost a year after the original release, therefore, Resident Evil 4 returns with a complete version, a short distance from its arrival on the iPhone 15 Pro, with a further version in this case even mobile.
Resident Evil 4 recently proved to be the fastest-selling game for the Capcom series, demonstrating the excellent public response to the title in question. For the rest, it is a critically acclaimed remake, which we invite you to learn more about in our review of Resident Evil 4.
