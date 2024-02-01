Capcom has announced the next arrival of Resident Evil 4 Gold Editionor the complete edition of the remake of the fourth chapter released last year, with release date set for February 9, 2024 and a trailer of presentation.

In addition to the main game, which is the totally reworked re-release of Resident Evil 4 in the form of a remake, this Gold Edition also includes a series of additional content originally released after launch.

Among these, in particular, we note the presence of two major DLCs that expand the features of the main game.

In addition to the basic campaign, Resident Evil 4 Gold Edition therefore includes the expansion Separate Waysstarring Ada Wong and additional hours of campaign, and the additional Mercenaries mode, also already included with the complete package.