CAPCOM he announced RESIDENT EVIL 4 Gold Edition, complete edition for the remake of the beloved fourth chapter of the franchise. The title will be available starting February 9th on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4 and PC.

Inside we will find not only the base game, but also additional content.”Extra DLC Packs” And “Separate Ways”. It will also be possible to download the Mercenaries mode and all its contents for free as a separate download.

We leave you now with the announcement trailer for this new edition, wishing you a good viewing as always!

RESIDENT EVIL 4 Gold Edition – Announcement Trailer

