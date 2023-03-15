Everyone’s excited for the upcoming Resident Evil 4 remake – but there’s another reimagining of Capcom’s survival horror classic to look out for.

The hugely-talented animator Random Face has recreated Resident Evil 4’s opening in digital Lego, in a polished and surprisingly authentic homage.

From the original audio cues and camera angles taken from the game to the wear, tear and thumbprints on the digital Lego models, this is quite the treat for those who have this opening to the original Resident Evil 4 seared in their brains.

Random Face’s Lego Resident Evil 4 recreation.

And this raises an interesting point: this is all a recreation of the original Resident Evil 4 opening, something which has now been tweaked a fair bit by Capcom in its upcoming reimagining. Some might say this Lego version is actually more authentic?

Regardless, it’s a thrill to watch Lego Leon talk back to his police handlers, shoot crows, and burst out of a Lego brick window before popping off a won minifigure’s Lego head.

Stay tuned after the main video ends for a quick look behind the scenes at some of Random’s animation work, using Blender.

Let’s Play the Resident Evil 4 Remake Chainsaw Demo!

For those waiting for Capcom’s upcoming Resident Evil 4 remake, a demo version is out now which covers this same opening section. Watch Eurogamer’s video team play through it above, or find out how to unlock some of the demo’s secrets.

And for anyone hoping to avoid finding out what else Capcom has changed, be aware that plenty of footage from the upcoming Resident Evil 4 remake is now out in the wild.