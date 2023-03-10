The Capcom Spotlight, digital broadcast of the Japanese publisher, has unveiled new updates on future titles. Resident Evil 4 Producer Yoshiaki Hirabayashi joined the presentation to announce that the Resident Evil 4 Chainsaw Demo is already available on all platforms the game will be released for: PS4, PS5, Xbox Series and PC via Steam. Capcom also announced that Exoprimal will arrive on July 14, 2023 on Xbox Series, Xbox One, Windows, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam. The team-based online action game will be available from day one on Xbox Game Pass for console, PC and Cloud. Capcom Spotlight also introduced new Exosuits, dinosaurs, and the upcoming Open Beta Test. Exoprimal’s Open Beta Test (OBT) takes place next week. The wargames will run from Friday 17 March at 01:00 in the morning until Monday 20 March at 00:00 in the morning on all platforms. The OBT will feature cross-platform matchmaking, allowing Exofighter squads to compete against rival units on other systems.

Capcom also announced that Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective is due for release worldwide on June 30, 2023. Originally released on the Nintendo DS and created by Ace Attorney director Shu Takumi, this remaster includes updated high-resolution graphics, music rearranged art, never-before-seen artwork, trophies and more, coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam. The soundtrack will also be reworked, with newly arranged versions of all 37 tracks from the original game and a new song by Ace Attorney composer Masakazu Sugimori. Finally, Capcom announced that Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, the expansion of the best-selling Monster Hunter Rise, will arrive on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on April 28, 2023.